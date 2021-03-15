Pictures of this barred owl were snapped by nature photographer Kate Hansen in the West Oaks Townhomes development in Elk River on Feb. 24.
“I was thrilled to see this magnificent bird,” the Elk River woman said. “It stayed in a tree by the wetlands for six hours!”
Barred owls don’t migrate, and they don’t even move around very much. Of 158 birds that were banded and then found later, none had moved farther than 6 miles away, according to the All About Birds website.
Bird watchers have posted pictures of other sightings of this owl in Sherburne County on the iNatrualist website at https://www.inaturalist.org.
