Overnight parking in downtown Elk River might be limited in the future, after the Elk River City Council discussed parking at a work session on April 4.
According to council documents, there’s been an increase in downtown parking spaces being used for overnight and residential parking. Economic Development Director Brent O’Neil said this overnight and residential parking has an impact on businesses.
“As downtown changes and evolves, parking is going to be a question that evolves and changes as well,” O’Neil said.
Council members asked if the apartment downtown has adequate parking for its residents. City staff said the apartment does provide a stall in its garage for residents, but having another stall requires a fee.
Another concern from council members and staff was if limiting overnight parking would penalize those who made the decision to get a rideshare or cab home rather than drive drunk.
Mayor John Dietz said he rarely sees cars parked overnight outside of the establishments that serve alcohol.
Council members said the apartment residents could park in city lots instead.
“If you live in downtown Minneapolis and you had to park on a ramp, it’s not unheard of to have to walk a couple blocks to get to your unit,” council member Matt Westgaard said.
If approved by the council at a regular meeting, there would be no overnight parking from 2-6 a.m. on some downtown streets. Staff also said downtown businesses would be communicated with before signs went up.
“Once the officers start giving tickets, I think people will realize we’re serious,” Dietz said.
