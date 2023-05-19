Parking along Main Street from 708 Main St. to Parrish Avenue on the north side of the Main and from 717 Main St. on the south side of Main to Parrish Avenue will be prohibited from 2-6 a.m. For a map of the new parking restrictions, visit this story online at www.erstarnews.com.
Photos by Jim Boyle
Overnight parking in downtown Elk River will be more limited after the Elk River City Council approved parking restrictions at a meeting on May 15.
The restrictions will include no parking from 2-6 a.m. from Parrish Avenue on the south side of Main Street to 717 Main St., and no parking from 2-6 a.m. on the north side of Main Street from Parrish Avenue to 708 Main St.
There will also be no parking from 2-6 a.m. on west side of Jackson Avenue. All parking will be prohibited on the east side of Jackson Avenue as it is a fire lane.
The restrictions are being put in place due to an increase in downtown parking spaces being used for overnight and residential parking, which city staff said was impacting businesses. They will go into effect as soon as signs go up.
Representatives from the apartment complex whose residents are primarily using the spaces for overnight parking couldn’t be at the meeting, but said they were open to working with the city to come up with an alternative solution to limiting overnight parking.
Deana McLean, chair of the Downtown Elk River Business Association, spoke at the meeting and asked the council to restrict the parking further than what was originally proposed. The council agreed and included a larger area in its ordinance amendment. McLean said it only takes a few minutes to walk from public parking lots to the apartment building.
“Seems like everybody is complaining about parking all the time, but this is our downtown and it’s not going to change,” McLean said.
Mayor John Dietz said he had heard concerns from apartment residents about being unsafe downtown during the night and having to walk.
“Our city is relatively safe, I would say,” Dietz said. “Knock on wood.”
Dietz said when the council approved the apartment building, council members didn’t think parking would be an issue.
“Spots that are right in front of businesses should be for the businesses, not for someone to park there for 10 to 12 hours,” Dietz said. “(The council) thought it would be contained by their underground parking. I’ve heard various accounts of why that hasn’t happened, but it hasn’t happened and it’s up to us to do something.”
