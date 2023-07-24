Overnight closures of Hwy 10 scheduled for July 24-30
Calling all overnight travelers! Work on and around Hwy 10 Anoka will require some late-night closures and detours in the next week. Hwy 10 between 7th Ave. and Ferry St. will be closed during the overnight hours each day next week as crews set the girders for the new Ferry St. bridge. The work is scheduled during the late night and early morning hours to minimize impact, and Hwy 10 will reopen each morning. The closures will take place:
10 p.m. Mon, July 24 through 5 a.m. Tue, July 25
Tue, July 25 through Sun, July 30 from 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night
Westbound Hwy 10 drivers will be detoured to exit at 7th Ave. to Bunker Lake Blvd. to Sunfish Lake Blvd. to continue westbound Hwy 10
Eastbound Hwy 10 drivers will be detoured to exit at Ferry St./Hwy 169 to Main St. to 7th Ave. to continue eastbound Hwy 10
Short-term morning closure on Fairoak Avenue July 25
The newly-constructed section of Fairoak Ave. under the Hwy 10 bridge will close on Tue, July 25 from 5-8 a.m. Crews will need to close the road in order to safely pour the concrete for the eastbound lanes of Hwy 10. Please follow the posted detour signs.
New road connecting Fairoak Avenue and Main Street opens July 24
Good news! Crews are wrapping up construction on the new stretch of West Main St. that will connect Fairoak Ave. to Main St. The road is expected to open to traffic on Mon, July 24.
Watch for roadwork west of Anoka; prep for Ramsey Gateway project begins Mon, July 24
Anoka County, in partnership with MnDOT and the City of Ramsey, will begin preparation work for the Hwy 10 Ramsey Gateway project scheduled for the 2024 and 2025 construction seasons. The single lane restriction of westbound Hwy 10 will be extended further west to Armstrong Blvd. beginning on Mon, July 24 through fall, so crews can work on widening the lanes prior to major construction. For more information and to sign up for emails, visit and bookmark Anoka County's Hwy 10 Ramsey Gateway project website.
More about this project
MnDOT and the City of Anoka are working together to reconstruct and improve roads and bridges on Hwy 10 between Thurston Ave. and 7th Ave. through Anoka. When complete, the two-year Hwy 10 Anoka project will improve traffic flow, decrease traffic delays and increase safety. Construction is anticipated to be completed in spring 2024. For more information, including upcoming traffic impacts, visit the Hwy 10 Anoka project webpage. If you have any questions about the project, contact the Hwy 10 Anoka project team.
