Ovall won’t seek second council term

by Jim Boyle
Editor
Elk River City Council Member Nate Ovall has announced he will not be running for re-election this fall.
“I would like to thank the good citizens of Elk River for entrusting me to represent their interests in this wonderful community,” Ovall said in an announcement letter. “It has been a rewarding and humbling experience.”
Much has changed in Ovall’s life and in the world since Elk River Mayor John Dietz asked him to run.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “The economy was in a decent place, work was more predictable and my family life was stable. My mentors, employer and family were all supportive of the opportunity to grow and experience something few have the opportunity to do.”
The day he was elected, however, the political landscape changed drastically and the city was forced to deal with a failed referendum.
“This was a difficult process to navigate, but I believe a better result came out of it through hard work and the desire of all involved to keep at it to find the best solution,” he said. “I can honestly say that each one of the council members are genuine and sincere in their desire to serve and represent their constituents. They all live, work and play locally and have a good pulse on our community.
“I have the utmost respect for each one of them and thank them for working with me as I navigated the unfamiliar machine known as government, open meetings and such.”
Ovall said now that four years have passed he finds himself in a different season of his life with his family.
“I have children that are now in pivotal years of development and seeking new interests that I want to give more of my time and attention,” he said. “I also have friends and family that are facing new life events that I want to be available for them.
“For these reasons, I have made the decision to not run for reelection. My time on council will be done at the end of my term.”
Ovall said it his intention to remain on the Elk River Economic Development Authority, and he would also like to continue to serve on the Elk River Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Ovall thanked his wife and kids for sharing him with the community.
He also thanked Mayor John Dietz for his support in the beginning and throughout his journey on the council.
He also thanked his employer, The Bank of Elk River, and the staff of the city of Elk River.
He said he appreciated the time his employer allowed him attend meetings and meet with city staff and constituents when he needed to, and the patience and support offered by staff at City Hall who were expedient, polite and professional.
“I truly believe you all operate with the city’s best interests at heart and I thank you for your service,” Ovall said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.