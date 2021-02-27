The University of Minnesota Extension is seeking 2021 Farm Family of the Year nominees in Sherburne County.
The recognition program has existed for more than 30 years and honors farm families from throughout Minnesota for their contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities. Email nominations to mnext-sherburne@umn.edu by March 15.
