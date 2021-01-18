The Handke Pit outdoor ice rink in Elk River is now open.

Due to current restrictions in place throughout Minnesota, there is no warming house; however, there are additional benches and seating down at the rink. The lights are on every evening, an Elk River Parks and Recreation email stated.

Handke Pit is located at 1133 4th St.

The rink at Spectrum Athletic Fields and the two neighborhood rinks (Mississippi Oaks Park, 17998 Elgin St., and Riverplace Park, 13818 186th Lane) are not yet open, but crews are continuing to work to get ice made despite setbacks from unseasonably warm temperatures. The city asks residents to do their part by staying off the ice until they are officially open.

