The Handke Pit outdoor ice rink in Elk River is now open.
Due to current restrictions in place throughout Minnesota, there is no warming house; however, there are additional benches and seating down at the rink. The lights are on every evening, an Elk River Parks and Recreation email stated.
Handke Pit is located at 1133 4th St.
The rink at Spectrum Athletic Fields and the two neighborhood rinks (Mississippi Oaks Park, 17998 Elgin St., and Riverplace Park, 13818 186th Lane) are not yet open, but crews are continuing to work to get ice made despite setbacks from unseasonably warm temperatures. The city asks residents to do their part by staying off the ice until they are officially open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.