The Spectrum outdoor hockey rink is open to the public for skating from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Though the warming house is not currently open, there are benches and a porta-potty adjacent to the rink. There is no charge for use of the skating rink.

The skating area features a full-size hockey rink and is a partnership between Spectrum High School and the city of Elk River. For more information about Spectrum, visit www.spectrumhighschool.org.

Load comments