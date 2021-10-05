Successful Expo heads into third year on Oct. 6 at Green Haven Golf Course
The Our Life NW Metro Expo is a valuable resource for local residents age 55 and above, and/or the children of aging parents.
The Our Life NW Metro is noon to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Green Haven Golf Course, Anoka.
The expo is a free resource for attendees to speak with more than 30 exhibitors who will discuss topics that range from health care, housing, services, planning and much more. Many exhibitors will have giveaways or activities for prizes at their booths and some will provide free health screenings.
There are also free seminars that take place throughout the day where attendees can get useful information on the seven essential elements of wellbeing, taking the guesswork out of Medicare, and age-related macular degeneration. There will be free cookies and coffee at the seminars.
“Our first two senior events at Green Haven have been incredibly successful. Both vendors and attendees have said these have been some of the best senior expos they have attended. The expo provides a great opportunity to gather a wide range of valuable information all in one location,” event organizer Jerry Gloe said. “And you don’t have to be a senior to attend the event. It’s also for those helping their parents plan or making their own plans for the next stage in their lives.”
The event is free to attend and there will be lots of random prizes (gift cards, gift baskets, etc.) given away throughout the afternoon. The first 500 attendees will receive a free bamboo measuring spoon courtesy of Lifespark.
The event is brought to you by Adams Publishing Group, Anoka County UnionHerald, Anoka County Shopper, Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life and Star News.
Seminar sponsors for the event are Humana, North Suburban Eye Specialists and Arbor Oaks Senior Living, The Landmark of Fridley, Sterling Pointe Senior Living, The Legacy of St. Michael, Cedar Creek Senior Living and Urbana Place Senior Living. Silver sponsor for the event is Elk River Senior Living and The Homestead at Anoka is this year’s bag sponsor. Guardian Angels is sponsoring the free coffee and cookies and the Golf Cart Sponsor is First Bank Elk River.
The Our Life NW Metro host venue, Green Haven Golf Course, is located at 2800 Green Haven Road, Anoka. Golf cart shuttles will be available from the parking lot to the door.
For more information, go to www.ourlifenwmetro.com.
(Editor’s note: Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota produces the Our Life NW Metro Expo.)
