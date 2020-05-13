Andrea Hendel, of Otsego, has been reappointed to the Minnesota Board of Marriage and Family Therapy.
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the appointment Wednesday. Hendel’s new appointment is effective May 17 and expires on Jan. 1, 2024.
She is a licensed marriage and family therapist.
The Board of Marriage and Family Therapy seeks to protect the public through licensure and enforcement of the statutes and rules governing the practice of marriage and family therapists to ensure a standard of competent and ethical practice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.