Andrea Hendel

Andrea Hendel, of Otsego, has been reappointed to the Minnesota Board of Marriage and Family Therapy.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the appointment Wednesday. Hendel’s new appointment is effective May 17 and expires on Jan. 1, 2024.

She is a licensed marriage and family therapist.

The Board of Marriage and Family Therapy seeks to protect the public through licensure and enforcement of the statutes and rules governing the practice of marriage and family therapists to ensure a standard of competent and ethical practice.

