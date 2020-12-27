25-foot setbacks in PUD from 2005 got overlooked 15 years later
by Jim Boyle
Editor
A failed townhome development in Otsego that won approval in 2005 but didn’t start rolling toward completion until 2018 under a new builder has hit a major snag.
The 2005 agreement articulated a 25-foot setback to provide room for homeowners to park their vehicles in a driveway without having part of a car, truck or SUV sticking out into the road. TC Homes had something different in mind with a more spacious townhome design and a driveway big enough for compact cars. It was never flagged during an administrative review process, during construction or after the completion of four of the six townhome buildings planned by TC Homes.
It wasn’t until sometime this year it was brought to the city’s attention.
TC Homes will have to redraw its building plans to complete the fifth and sixth townhome buildings if it wants to construct the final two townhome buildings.
The Otsego City Council on a 4-1 vote on Dec. 14 denied a request by TC Homes to correct an administrative error made in the review of their building plans. TC Homes proposed to address the issue by adding additional off-street parking stalls and utilizing on-street parking along 74th Street.
TPC, the planning firm the city contracts with, recommended approval of the application with five conditions.
Otsego’s Planning Commission did not agree. They considered a change to a 16-foot setback that had been used with four of the townhome buildings to 20 feet, but that failed on a 3-3 vote at its Dec. 7 meeting.
Otsego city staff gave council members the option of approving the builder’s amendment to the PUD, tabling the matter or denying it.
Council Member Corey Tanner made a motion to deny the request and Council Member Jason Warehime seconded it. The council, with the support of Mayor Jessica Stockamp and Council Member Tina Goede, approved the denial. Council Member Tom Darkenwald voted against the denial.
Kittredge Crossings 7th Addition final plat and Planned Unit Development stage plan was originally proposed by Darrel A. Farr Development and approved by the Otsego City Council on Sept. 15, 2015.
The Kittredge Crossings 7th Addition includes 56 townhouse dwellings with 10 back-to-back buildings located in the southwest quadrant of Kalland Avenue and 74th Street as a second phase of the back-to-back townhomes planned in Kittredge Crossings 3rd Addition.
TC Homes, Inc. acquired the six building unit lots in 2018 that were vacant after the failure of the Darrell A. Farr Development.
To offset the limited parking space available on the driveway, TPC presented the following conditions to be considered:
•The minimum setback between the garage and the back-of-the-curb of the private drive be 16 feet.
•There shall be no parking allowed upon the driveway between the building and the back-of-the-curb of a private drive for any building setback of less than 25 feet.
•TC Homes shall construct additional guest parking stalls as shown on the site plan and extend/stripe additional guest parking stalls on the two westerly north-south private drives, subject to review and approval of the city engineer.
•The City Council shall adopt a resolution designating the private drives within the base lot as fire lanes except for designated off-street parking stalls.
•The City Council shall adopt a resolution establishing a no parking zone from 2 to 6 a.m. each day for the 74th Street between Kahler Circle and Kalland Avenue.
TPC noted two additional options were to table the request or deny the request based on the finding that the request is inconsistent with the intent of the zoning ordinance and the Kittredge Crossings PUD District.
Jim DeRocher, an Otsego resident who works as a superintendent for a Minneapolis-based construction contractor, criticized TC Homes for its efforts to prevent stormwater pollution during construction and for failing to abide by the setbacks. He expressed concern for the safety of children in the development.
“(TC Homes) knew better,” he said. “They should have caught it right off the bat.”
DeRocher also laid blame at the feet of others, too, like the survey crews, the builder, the inspectors as well as the city planner, and said the building of the first four could have been halted with more timely action.
“Who’s going to tell the homeowners they can’t park in their driveway?” he asked. “You also probably need to clarify the fire lane.
“Going forward, I feel bad for the people (who) have bought these homes.”
Christine Anderson, another resident, echoed DeRocher’s comments and added some of her own.
“I understand there were mistakes made by the city and mistakes made by the developer, but to continue on building?” she asked, noting her opposition to an amendment to the PUD.
“I would like ... something else worked out. There are safety issues. There’s maintenance issues, and there’s property value issues. I’m going to have a hard time selling my home with that short driveway.”
She said it would be better for the builder to work with residents who have the short driveway rather than coming to city hall and getting the code amended.
Brian Tutt of TC Homes Inc. defended himself at the meeting and offered his version of events, starting with the fact that he first looked at the development long ago and signed a purchase agreement in March 2018, contingent upon building the townhomes that TC Homes felt buyers would purchase in today’s market.
He said the 1,400-square-foot townhomes with two bedrooms and two baths were not what people wanted. Today’s buyers want different and larger townhomes, so he devised a 2,100 square-foot-plan with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a loft as well as a main floor flex room.
“When I go through the process with cities, I rely heavily on city staff to give us the information needed to make a decision on whether to move forward or not,” he said. “Building codes and ordinances are interpreted differently from city to city, and I have found it best to meet directly with staff so everyone is on the same page.”
He said he was told he could build a townhome with a 43-foot depth, and that it was confirmed on April 4, 2018.
“As I designed these floor plans, I kept staff in the loop through the entire process,” Tutt said, noting the dates of communications and meetings.
“We met again on May 9 to go over plans I had come up with and how the homes would fit on the lot,” he said. “Things looked good from staff.”
Tutt said city staff and the building department signed off on the final plans and issued permits, so he started building.
“Had I known about the 25-foot setback, I would not have purchased this development,” he said. “It would not have been the right fit for what buyers are looking to get.”
Tutt also noted all 20 of the current buyers were aware of the size of the driveways because they were the same size as the model homes had been.
Joe Riddle, who moved with his wife from Ramsey in December of 2019, said he knew from the model homes what he was getting.
“There was no trickery or tomfoolery,” he said, noting his Suburu Outback just barely fits. “I could see what I was getting.
“We have been very happy with TC Homes.”
He and his wife were, however, surprised they had less space between the end of their townhome and the beginning of another that wasn’t built when they moved in compared to the model townhome and the one that sits next to it.
“They only give you square footage,” he said. “They don’t give the dimensions.”
Tutt said he is frequently in the development and rarely sees the guest parking being used and has never seen it full.
He said there’s a plan to address additional guest parking and said denying the request variance would add a third style of townhome and provide an unattractive view for residents and future buyers.
“It makes sense to continue with (what we have built so far) for better uniformity,” he said.
City staff said they did have several discussions regarding building plans, but they were relative to the other structures.
“Those conversations don’t supercede the requirements of the PUD approval,” Daniel Licht, Otsego’s city planner, said, noting those documents state 25-foot setback are required.
“My feeling is I don’t want to set a precedent,” Tanner said before making a motion to deny the request.
In denying the request, the two remaining buildings will have to comply, and the four buildings with 16-foot setbacks will remain as legal non-conforming structures. The original PUD approval is the governing standard, Licht said.
City Attorney David Kendall said TC Homes had no legal right to the amendment.
“The council has the discretion,” he said.
