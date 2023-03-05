Otsego to seek construction manager to work on project

The Otsego City Council authorized the city on Feb. 27 to issue a request for proposals for a construction manager to work on the city campus project.
The city campus project would be the construction of a new city hall, expansion and renovation of the existing public works facility, a new cold storage building, and improvements at the existing Prairie Center building.
A construction manager would look at costs for different elements of the project and guide the project to completion.
“Work for the city may include projects requiring fast-tracked, multi-phased or multiple bid packages, and some with complicated scheduling and coordination issues that are expected to benefit from the construction management method,” according to council documents. The manager would work with Wold Architects, which has already been selected as the project architect.
Jacob Wollensak with Wold Architects and Engineers said a construction manager would help the city through the construction project and evaluate if different materials are needed if supplies take a long time to order.
“They would be at the table to help us with the selection process,” Wollensak said.
The city will send the request for proposals to eight construction management firms that, according to council documents, “have successful project histories and can provide the level of construction manager services necessary for the projects.”
The firm selected will be based on qualifications, the submitted proposal, experience with similar projects, interviews, and references. Proposals are due by April 6. The council will evaluate and score the proposals in April, with interviews in April and May. The council would approve a contract in May.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.