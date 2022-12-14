by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Otsego officials paid tribute to outgoing City Council Member Tom Darkenwald during the last council meeting of the year on Monday, Dec. 12.
Darkenwald was defeated in the November election. He has served on the Otsego City Council since 2007. Prior to that he was a member of the Otsego Planning Commission from 2004 to 2006.
Mayor Jessica Stockamp, Darkenwald’s fellow council members, city staffers and a couple of people from the audience thanked him for his service.
A lifelong Otsego resident, Darkenwald was described as a respectful and thoughtful person and exceptional council member.
Mayor Stockamp told Darkenwald she is “super sad” to see him leave.
She said she learned a lot from him, valued his perspective as a lifelong resident and appreciated his even-keeled temperament.
“You bring so much to the table,” she said, thanking him for his time and dedication.
Darkenwald said, “I’ve always tried to do my best. I’ve always tried to put the city and the residents first.”
He was one of six candidates seeking two seats on the city council in the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Tina Goede and challenger Ryan Dunlap were the winners.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.