A streambank restoration project at Otsego County Park is wrapping up.
The project used a process called “toe wood,” which involves burying trees with the root wad in the river and the trimmed tops in the streambank. The root wad helps in filtering the water and catching debris and sediment.
This project includes 595 linear feet of streambank in Otsego County Park, which entails more than 150 trees utilized for the toe wood installation. Species of trees include box elder, green ash and cedar. These trees were harvested at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park and Marcus Zumbrunnen County Park, as well as a few that came from within the project site at Otsego County Park.
There are a few items to button up, including restoration of the open play field that was used to stage materials.
Otsego County Park is located at 15198 96th St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.