With continued urbanization, city leaders look to lower speed limit on Odean Avenue to 45 mph under new laws
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Otsego city leaders are looking to lower the speed limit on Odean Avenue.
The move was made possible last year when the Minnesota Legislature passed laws allowing Minnesota cities to set speed limits on certain city streets without a Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic study.
The Otsego City Council considered on April 27 a recommendation by city staff to lower the speed limit to 40 mph on Odean Avenue between Wright County Road 39 (90th Street) and Wright County Road 38 (75th Street) and add a four-way stop at Odean Avenue and 75th Street.
Council members fully supported the proposal of the all-way stop, but expressed reservations about dropping the speed limit too much. After a lengthy discussion, they provided direction to prepare an ordinance for the May 11 meeting for dropping the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph.
“The reduction is to improve safety given the increased traffic counts, increased residential development, the trail crossing at 75th Street as well as to be more consistent with other similar streets in the city,” City Administrator Adam Flaherty said.
State law change
During the 2019 special session, the Legislature authorized Minnesota cities to set speed limits on certain city streets after adopting their own procedures to set the new speed limits, according to a post on the League of Minnesota Cities website.
In addition, the Legislature changed the definition of a “residential roadway,” which has the effect of allowing cities to adopt a speed limit of 25 mph on certain city streets without any engineering review.
The changes were not initiated by the League and were opposed by the City Engineers Association of Minnesota.
The new laws were part of the transportation bill (First Special Session Chapter 3, article 3, sections 32 and 35). Prior to the adoption of these new laws, the ability of a city to change speed limits was limited and required a city to request the Minnesota Department of Transportation to conduct an engineering and traffic study on the city street. After the report was completed, MnDOT would then set the speed limit on the city street.
A “residential roadway” is now defined to include all city streets in an area zoned exclusively for housing and are not collector or arterial streets. The change in definition of a residential roadway expands the ability of cities to designate such streets at 25 mph, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, section 169.14, subdivision 2 (7).
Although changing the speed limit on such a street no longer requires a traffic study by MnDOT, cities must meet certain requirements.
A city must establish procedures based on a city’s safety, engineering, and traffic analysis. This analysis must consider national urban speed limit guidance and studies, local traffic crashes, and methods to effectively communicate the change to the public, according to the League of Minnesota Cities report.
“Speed limit changes must be made in a consistent and understandable manner and must be posted on the affected street,” the League reported.
Opportune time
Otsego City Engineer Ron Wagner said Odean Avenue was reconstructed by the city about 20 years ago and the traffic and surroundings have changed considerably since then, especially in the area of 75th Street — another residential collector road — where there has been quite a bit of urbanization.
Wagner said staff brought the matter to the public works subcommittee, noting it might be an opportune time to change that speed limit to match the other urbanized collectors, and proceeded to collect additional information upon request.
Staff found with the traffic levels on 75th Street, 40 mph would appropriate for Odean Avenue from CSAH 39 down to CSAH 37 and also that a stop sign would be appropriate where there is a crosswalk.
“We also wanted council input regarding all of the collector streets,” Wagner said.
One question became when does a street switch from rural to urban, considering the number of driveways, the distance between streets and use of the road. When development occurs, cities remove driveways when they can. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic are typically separated on the collector streets and streets are wider for emergency parking lanes and turn lanes. Sight distance is also a factor.
A Wright County deputy in attendance said Odean is a unique road as the contrast in speeds — from low to high — is interesting. He said people’s comfort levels range from 30s and 40s to 50s and 60s.
Wagner said one of the reasons some people feel they can go faster on Odean is the many of the driveways for houses are set back or hidden but said the number of driveways on the road is significant.
Like others on the council, Mayor Jessica Stockamp said she was happy with the addition of the four-way stop but had a hard time with changing the speed limit to 40 mph.
“If we bring it down too slow, people are going to get frustrated and we’re going to make it tough to get through the city,” Council Member Jason Warehime said, noting traffic on Page would increase.
Council members favored an intermediate step while the area surrounding Odean continues to urbanize and called for a 45 mph speed limit, recognizing it could be changed down the road.
Water tower labeling, logo approved
In other business, the council approved a staff recommendation on a logo design for water tower No. 2.
The logo will basically be the same as what currently exists on tower No. 1 near Wright County Road 38 and Quaday Avenue.
“Slight adjustments were made to accommodate for larger and bolder text as well as a larger logo button, as tower No. 2 is significantly larger and shaped differently than tower No. 1,” Flaherty said.
