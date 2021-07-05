Otsego area schools are seeking two Math Corps tutors for the 2021-22 school year.
Otsego schools that have been awarded tutor positions are Kaleidoscope Charter School and Prairie View Elementary and Middle School.
Overall, Reading Corps and Math Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors for Minnesota schools. Tutors are needed at three different levels of commitment: 35, 25 or 18 hours a week. All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus extra money to pay for college tuition or student loans. Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free health insurance and child care assistance.
Applicants can opt to begin in August, October or January. The application deadline is Aug. 11 to start at the end of that month. Apply at readingandmath.org or by calling 866-859-2825.
