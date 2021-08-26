At 19,966 residents, Otsego is largest city in Wright County and still rapidly growing
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Once a quiet township with rolling farm fields and pastures dotted with dairy cows, Otsego has grown into Wright County’s largest city.
New census figures released recently show that Otsego’s population climbed 47% since 2010, from 13,571 to 19,966 — an increase of 6,395.
Mayor Jessica Stockamp believes a number of factors are driving the growth, one of which is Otsego’s proximity to both the Twin Cities metro area and St. Cloud.
Stockamp said Otsego has also had willing landowners who have sold to developers and those developers are offering multiple housing options in varying price ranges. Otsego has a large amount of land within its borders, with working farms and large rural lots in the center of the city and urban development closer to Interstate 94 and Highway 101, she said.
Other factors like tax rates, schools and parks play a role, too. Stockamp said the city has a vast park system with new parks built within the last 20 years and more than 39 miles of trails.
“We run a lean budget so our tax rate is also very attractive when people are looking at why they should call Otsego home compared to other areas,” she said. “We have great schools in our area and with the new schools being built that is very attractive for young families, we hear.”
Otsego was a township until it incorporated as the city of Otsego in 1990. It is located in Wright County, which is the third-fastest-growing county in Minnesota.
Wright County posted a 13.3% population gain between 2010 and 2020 and its population is now 141,337, up from 124,700 a decade ago, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
County Administrator Lee Kelly said Wright County has been a growth county for 40 years, with the growth predominately centered along the Interstate 94 corridor.
“The combination of young families feeling the security of small city living and three major traffic corridors to make a daily commute possible (I-94, Highway 12 and Highway 55) have played a significant role in why Wright County has been and will continue to grow,” he said.
Just as communities like Anoka in the 1990s and Lakeville in the 2000s, Wright County is seeing young families with a desire to move away from the larger metro areas, he said. Kelly believes that’s because there is peace of mind in smaller communities and a “small town feel” as well as access to better schools, lakes and a robust parks system, while still offering proximity to the Twin Cities for those who work there.
Fewer than 40% of working adults who live in Wright County actually work in Wright County, he said, citing data from Wright County Economic Development.
Meanwhile, the growth is expected to continue.
Kelly said it’s estimated that by 2040, there will be four cities in Wright County with a population of 30,000 or more: Otsego, St. Michael, Buffalo and Monticello.
“That belief is based on how the cities are laid out and the family farms on the fringes of cities being sold to developers that can add hundreds of people to a single development,” he said.
The Wright County Recorder’s Office reported a record number of new plats in 2020, breaking a record set in 2019, and it’s on pace to break that record again in 2021, which will only add more homes and more people that call Wright County home, Kelly said.
Sherburne No. 10 in growth; other cities growing rapidly
Sherburne County is also among the fastest-growing counties in the state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
While Wright County ranked No. 3 out of Minnesota’s 87 counties, Sherburne was No. 10, with a 9.8% rate of growth.
Sherburne’s population grew from 88,499 to 97,183 between 2010 and 2020.
Some area cities, in addition to Otsego, have seen especially vigorous growth. Rogers and Dayton, for instance, both posted 55% population gains in the last decade.
Rogers’ population grew from 8,597 in 2010 to 13,295 in 2020, a gain of 4,698. Dayton’s population went from 4,671 to 7,262, a 2,591 increase.
Elk River saw a population increase of 12% in the last 10 years. Its population went from 22,974 to 25,835, a gain of 2,861.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.