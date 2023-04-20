Some items will be reused to save money
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Otsego’s oldest city park will be renovated this year.
School Knoll Park is located on 3.5 acres at 15501 83rd St. NE, just north of Otsego Elementary School. The park was built in 2003. Tennis and basketball courts are failing and the playground has reached its 20-year replacement, according to council documents.
Here are some of the highlights of what is planned for the park, according to a presentation to the City Council and city documents.
• The playground will be renovated, with a new play feature for children ages 5 to 12. The existing play feature for children ages 2 to 5, which dates to 2014, will be reused. There also will be a new swing for ages 2 to 5 and a new four-seat swing.
• Boulders will be added for play features and seating.
• A trail will be rerouted to better separate shelter and playground users from trail traffic. The change will also free up space between shelters for lawn games and picnicking.
• The number of basketball courts will be reduced from two to one; one full-size basketball court will be replaced. Basketball hoops and sub-base aggregate will be reused. The two tennis courts will be removed as well. “The removal of the tennis courts and reduction of the basketball courts from two to one is a cost-saving measure of roughly $130,000 taken to help offset the maintenance costs in the near term and long term,” according to a city memo.
• There will be new benches, picnic tables and bike racks. Existing light poles at the park will get new energy-efficient LED heads. An existing water fountain and an existing dog waste station will be reused.
• Some trees will be relocated to open views from the street to the park for public safety purposes and to provide shade around the playground area. Moving existing trees also costs much less than buying new trees.
• The park irrigation system is failing and aging and the park will not continue to be irrigated. It is not common practice to irrigate neighborhood parks, according to park planning consultant HKGi.
• Parking lot improvements will be made to meet Americans With Disabilities Act and stormwater requirements.
The City Council discussed the project on Monday, April 10, and was pleased with the effort to save money and reuse some of the items in the park.
Tim Solomonson with HKGi said there’s no challenge in designing things with a blank check.
“I strive wherever I can to reuse things because I hate throwing things away and I hate wasting money,” he said. “We really wanted to provide what felt like a brand new park from end to end in a way that fit the budget and that was the way that it worked to do it.”
The city went out for bids on the project and received six. The low bidder was Blackstone Contractors LLC of Loretto, the company which completed Otsego’s Prairie Park splash pad.
Blackstone’s low bid was $236,720; bids ranged as high as $400,187. The City Council voted 3-1 on Monday, April 10, to award the contract to Blackstone. Mayor Jessica Stockamp and Council Members Brittany Moores and Tina Goede voted in favor. Council Member Ryan Dunlap voted ‘no,’ citing budget concerns. Council Member Jeff Dahl was absent.
Total anticipated project cost is $460,293 as some parts of the project are not included in the Blackstone bid. For instance, the city plans to buy some items such as play equipment directly from vendors or through the state contract to get the lowest prices. Other project costs such as design, engineering and survey and construction administration are also outside the Blackstone bid.
The city has $425,000 budgeted for the project.
