Otsego’s founding city attorney retires after 30 years of service

Tearful goodbye for attorney who helped city navigate through the years
by Beth Balmanno
Contributing Writer
The Otsego City Council bid a teary farewell to City Attorney Andrew MacArthur at the Dec. 9 council meeting. MacArthur has worked for Otsego since 1988, when the city was just a township, and has both the honor and distinction of being the only person to fill the role of city attorney in Otsego.
Mayor Jessica Stockcamp presented MacArthur with a plaque to recognize him for his 30-plus years of service to the city, and council members and city staff shared their thoughts and gratitude for his contributions over the years.
“This is a lot of history sitting here,” Daniel Licht, city planner for Otsego, said during the ceremony. “Andy has obviously been so important to this community, all the way back from the township incorporation to the growth and development and change that has happened in the last 30 years. Andy has been a key part of that, and he has certainly taught me as much as anyone I have worked with in my career.”
Mayor Jessica Stockamp tearfully echoed this sentiment. “Working with Andy all of these years has been amazing,” she said.
She also thanked him for his years of dedication to Otsego and told him, “You are such an even keel that brings balance to our city.”
Tom Darkenwald expressed his appreciation for MacArthur’s commonsense approach to municipal law.
“You’ve been a tremendous asset to the city,” Darkenwald said, speaking to MacArthur. “Even at times when we think we want to press on with a few issues here and there, you keep us rooted in the law.”
City Engineer Ron Wagner said, “Over all the years I’ve worked here, running questions by him and getting his advice taught me a considerable amount.”
“You’ve never seen a more practical, committed city attorney than Andy,” Licht added.
MacArthur’s retirement plans include playing and coaching tennis, once he heals from a shoulder injury he suffered earlier this fall. Until then, he plans to finish up a few last projects with the city and help the new city attorney transition into the job.
Although the council and staff spoke of how lucky they felt to have been able to work with MacArthur, the feeling was mutual.
“I’m the lucky one,” he told them, his voice choked with tears. “Thanks for letting me work with you guys.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.