The Otsego City Council recognized the 2022 election judges during the Nov. 28 council meeting.
Deputy City Clerk Bethany Benting said many voters may be surprised to learn that the people most responsible for elections are community members who have served as election judges.
“They are our friends, neighbors, coworkers and family members who have taken an oath and promised to perform duties in a fair and impartial manner and not attempt to create an advantage for their party or for any other candidate,” she said.
She said she wanted to recognize those “great people.”
“To our 80-plus election judges, who worked anywhere from eight to 17 and a half hours on just the Election Day making sure the rest of us can vote, thank you,” Benting said.
In particular, she expressed her gratitude to election judges Sonja Nelson, Anne Ness and Robin Hille, who put in the greatest number of hours.
She also recognized the eight head judges, the ballot board judges and the city staff members who went above and beyond.
It takes a village, Benting said, and she said she’s proud to be part of the village called Otsego.
“Or, as one of our head judges would say, ‘Team work makes the dream work,’” Benting said.
Ness commended Benting’s efforts to make the election run smoothly and Mayor Jessica Stockamp read some comments from residents recognizing Benting’s good work.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.