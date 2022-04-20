by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
The Otsego City Council considered items related to the Walesch Estates and O’Day Acres street renewal project and city of Otsego speed limits at a council meeting on April 11.
The Walesch Estates and O’Day Acres street renewal project will be moving forward after the council approved plans and specifications and ordered bids for the project.
The project will include reclamation, shaping, new concrete storm sewer culverts and repavement for the Walesch Estates streets and concrete curbs and gutters for O’Day Acres. The cost for the project is estimated to be more than $1 million, including an alternate bid of more than $60,100 to alleviate standing water in ditches.
The street surfaces in Walesch Estates and O’Day Acres have a Pavement Condition Index of 33 and 45, “well below the average in the city of Otsego,” according to council documents. Streets with PCI ratings of 50 or lower generally need to be reconstructed or overlaid.
The project would largely be funded by city funds. However, a portion of the funding would come from assessments for residents in the area.
Otsego resident Kathleen Woodford spoke during the public hearing and expressed concern about the project cost at a previous meeting.
“It’s bad timing right now because of the war,” she said, referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “I’m paying more in gas and food. … We can’t afford it.”
Woodford also asked why the project was being done now, as the streets had been in poor condition for a while.
The city evaluates roads each year and rates them using the PCI, City Engineer Ron Wagner said at that meeting.
“It just happened to be that your project came up at the same time that some things are happening in our world that are changing the oil prices,” Wagner said.
An assessment hearing for the project would be held in August or September.
Bids will open May 4 and the council is expected to award bids on May 9. Construction would potentially start on May 31 with a substantial completion date of Aug. 29.
Speed limits
The council adopted a city street speed limits policy and amended the city code to establish speed limits on city streets.
City staff said the Minnesota Statutes had been amended to allow cities to establish speed limits for their streets in a “consistent and understandable manner.”
According to council documents, the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul recently lowered speed limits on their streets and “lower traffic speeds will also reduce the likelihood of a crash and makes a crash less likely to lead to death or a life-changing injury.”
The cost to implement the new speed limits would be more than $7,000 for 128 speed limit signs and sign installation. The speed limits are:
•25 mph for local residential streets.
•25 to 30 mph for minor collector residential streets.
•30 mph for local commercial and industrial streets.
•40 mph for major collector residential streets.
•40 to 45 mph for commercial and industrial collector streets.
•45 to 55 mph for rural residential mixed with agricultural streets or predominantly local agricultural streets.
In other action at the April 11 meeting, the council:
•Ordered preparation of plans and specifications for Well #10. The city’s Master Water Plan calls for a new well at Pump House #4 to be used in 2023. The city acquired a property to the north of the pump house for the well.
•Ordered preparation of plans and specifications for the East-West Water System connection. This connection would allow the city to provide potable water for fire protection, peak water demands, blending water from multiple wells and system redundancy. Design construction estimates are more than $3.3 million without easements.
