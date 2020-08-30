Otsego offers grants to hurt businesses

by Jim Boyle

Editor

The Otsego City Council voted Aug. 24 to provide emergency grants to Otsego businesses struggling during the pandemic.

The city has earmarked $300,000 for the program.

“We’re hoping there’s a lot of interest,” said City Administrator Adam Flaherty, adding that if the need is greater, the council has expressed a willingness to expand the program.

The city plans to have information posted to its website this coming week. The program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses to address working capital needs upon the declaration of a state emergency by the state of Minnesota.

The one-time grants will be up to a maximum amount of $15,000 per applicant and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. The city will administer the program and make the determination of the final grant amount based on the information included in the application.

The city has received about $1.3 million in CARES Act funds to administer such programs.

City staff sought direction from the council on Aug. 10 and got approval on Monday to proceed with the grant program after sharing the program policy.

City staff received help from Ehlers and Associates with the creation of the program and policy.

