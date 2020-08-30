Otsego offers grants to hurt businesses

by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Otsego City Council voted Aug. 24 to provide emergency grants to Otsego businesses struggling during the pandemic.
The city has earmarked $300,000 for the program.
“We’re hoping there’s a lot of interest,” said City Administrator Adam Flaherty, adding that if the need is greater, the council has expressed a willingness to expand the program.
The city plans to have information posted to its website this coming week. The program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses to address working capital needs upon the declaration of a state emergency by the state of Minnesota.
The one-time grants will be up to a maximum amount of $15,000 per applicant and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. The city will administer the program and make the determination of the final grant amount based on the information included in the application.
The city has received about $1.3 million in CARES Act funds to administer such programs.
City staff sought direction from the council on Aug. 10 and got approval on Monday to proceed with the grant program after sharing the program policy.
City staff received help from Ehlers and Associates with the creation of the program and policy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.