The Otsego City Council took a few more steps on Oct. 25 toward the creation of franchise fees for pavement replacement in the future.
Council members adopted ordinances establishing electric utility franchises with Northern States Power, Elk River Municipal Utilities and Wright Hennepin Cooperative, and continuing the existing gas utility franchise, in preparation for charging franchise fees to all utility providers.
Cities have the legal authority to implement franchise fees to raise revenue or defray infrastructure or service costs without increasing the city’s tax levy.
Otsego’s administration began looking into franchise fees nearly five years ago, City Administrator Adam Flaherty said at Monday’s meeting. Otsego City Council members have focused in on the idea that franchise fees could help with their program of pavement management. It has negotiated with Xcel Energy, Elk River Municipal Utilities and Wright-Hennepin Electric. Elk River already established a franchise fee with CenterPoint Energy.
The soonest it could be implemented, if the council were to move forward, is the summer of 2022. Franchise fees remove the need for costly assessments to residents and building owners by providing a major source of revenue for pavement management projects that gets regularly billed to all residents and building owners.
The ordinances adopted Monday lay the groundwork but do not establish the franchise fees. The city must now notify the utility company at least 90 days (or 60 days under the older CenterPoint franchise agreement) before the city adopts the second ordinance implementing the franchise fee. This gives the utility company an opportunity to prepare for the possible implementation of the franchise fee.
The third step is for the council to consider an ordinance to implement the franchise fees, which can vary depending on customer classification (i.e. residential, commercial, industrial).
The franchise fees apply to all utility users, even those whose entities may be otherwise exempt from property taxes, such a religious organizations.
In the fourth step after the council adopts the second ordinance implementing the fee, the city is required to notify utility companies at least 90 days before the franchise fee commences.
David Kendall, the city’s attorney, said the franchise feels have become increasingly common among cities and noted a lot of cities have used them to provide funding for streets.
Having already negotiated with the utility companies, Kendall doesn’t anticipate any challenges.
