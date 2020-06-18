An Otsego man sustained life-threatening injuries when a bear ran out in front of his motorcycle in Scandia.
He lost control and laid down the motorcycle, the Minnesota State Patrol reported. Romney Skarp, 62, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
The incident happened as Skarp was driving south on Highway 95 at 220th Street at 6:43 p.m. June 16.
He was driving a 1998 Harley Davidson.
