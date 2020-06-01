by Jim Boyle
The driver of the tanker truck that parted a sea of protesters on May 31 in Minneapolis did not intend to hurt anyone, according to Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.
Bogdan Vechirko, of Otsego, may not have realized that I-35W and other interstates had been closed, Harrington said.
Harrington said the driver likely “saw the crowd and he panicked.”
Peaceful protesters were on the bridge at the time calling for justice in the death of George Floyd, whose disturbing apprehension by Minneapolis Police was captured on video touching off unrest in Minneapolis, St. Paul, around the country and the world.
Newspaper and television media on Sunday captured chilling video and images of Vechirko’s truck as it barreled down on the crowd as he laid on the horn. The driver, described by his Otsego neighbors as a nice guy who is always willing to help, told authorities he slammed on the brakes when he saw a woman on a bike fall.
As the rig came to a stop, protesters swarmed the truck and eventually removed the Otsego man from the cab of his truck. Some chose to rough him up, while others came to his aid.
Vechirko was apprehended by authorities there on the scene and taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released back to the authorities. He was jailed without bail on suspicion of assault on Sunday. He remained as of Monday morning and had yet to be charged with any traffic or more serious offenses.
No injuries among demonstrators have been confirmed, the officials said, although protesters on the scene said at least one person was taken away by civilians to receive aid.
Harrington said Sunday during a press conference Vechirko was driving an empty fuel tanker truck from Interstate 94 on 35W at the time of the incident and was speeding but did not go around any barricades.
“He was speeding” when he got to the bridge, Harrington said, adding “he saw the crowd initially and he panicked.”
Harrington said Vechirko also told authorities that when he saw a young woman on a bike fall down in front of him, he hit the brakes.
“There is not any information that makes this seem like this was an intentional act,” Harringtion said.
Gov. Tim Walz said Monday he was “breathless” as he watched the scene unfold and he thought he was going to see “dozens or hundreds” of people killed. He said preliminary information suggests the driver somehow got ahead of traffic officials as they were closing the freeway down in sections. He noted the driver braked as he rolled past protesters.
The barriers were meant to be up in time to enforce an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, but MnDOT was directed about 4:30 p.m. to have its barricades and maintenance trucks in place earlier as protesters marched from outside U.S. Bank Stadium to the bridge, Harrington said.
Witnesses on the 35W bridge over the Mississippi River said dozens among the 5,000 to 6,000 marchers were sitting or had taken a knee for a moment of silence when the northbound truck came hurtling toward them and stopped halfway across the bridge, the Star Tribune reported.
At least in Minnesota, Vechirko’s driving record is nearly spotless. He was convicted of a seat belt violation in 2009 and has had dismissed one citation for speeding and two for failure to produce proof of insurance.
The driver’s employer, North Canton Ohio-based Kenan Advantage Group, released a statement that read: “Our hearts go out to all those who are grieving the events of this past week. We have been informed of an incident involving one of our independent contractors in Minneapolis, Minnesota during recent protests. Our first and foremost concern is for the safety and security of the public, our employees and our customers.
“We will be cooperating fully with the investigating authorities in the days ahead. It would be inappropriate to comment at this time until we have additional facts as the investigation is in its early stages. We will comment further once we have more information.”
