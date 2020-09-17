A 27-year-old Otsego man is dead following a motorcycle crash in St. Francis over the weekend.
At 8:17 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, St. Francis police and Allina EMS responded to a motorcycle crash in the 4000 block of St. Francis Boulevard Northwest.
Early indications suggest Eric Ryan Almquist was southbound on St. Francis Boulevard driving a motorcycle with a group of friends when his motorcycle went into a ditch and landed on public works property, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Following lifesaving efforts performed at the scene, Almquist was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was declared dead.
The crash remains under investigation by the St. Francis Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office.
