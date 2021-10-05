The Otsego City Council approved a job description for an administrative intern at its Sept. 27 meeting.
City staff is hoping to add an administrative intern to the administration team. The intern would be from a bachelor’s or master’s program related to public administration or urban studies.
The intern would assist with different projects throughout the city, be exposed to a growing community, and promote local government. The comprehensive planning process, which is initiated every 10 years, will be carried out during the intern’s time with the city.
The plan is to seek money from a grant program to reimburse $3,500 of the intern’s pay. There is also some money budgeted, and an intern would likely be hired during the summer of 2022 — in between spring and fall classes.
