The Otsego Lions Club had Mother Nature on its side Saturday, April 23 for its first running of the Earth Day 5K.
Storms moved through in plenty of time to allow the event to go off without delay, allowing 96 participants to take advantage cool but dry conditions as part of fundraiser held in partnership with the city of Otsego.
The event included a few nice touches that paid homage to the fact that the 5K fell on the week of Earth Day.
Flaming Bowl, one of the food trucks that served at the event, is powered by solar panels on top of the truck. Rawr Bars that were donated are plant-based, and BioSteel energy drinks donated by Dahlheimer Beverage are also all natural.
Rockwoods donated reusable “swag bags,” and the Roadside Coffee food truck in attendance served drinks in compostable coffee cups.
“Some of the these things we learned about on the day of the event,” said Drew Nelson, the Otsego Lions membership chairman who helped with the event.
The Lions are already looking ahead to the possibility of hosting another run, possibly one for kids the night before the Prairie Festival in September. It could include glow sticks to add to the festive nature of the event.
The Lions hope to make the April 23 5K an annual event, and they like the fact that holding it around Earth Day makes it easy to market to the community.
“Our goal was 50 participants, so to have 96 we think was a great success.”
Up next for the Otsego Lions is the 2nd annual Otsego Lions Putts & Pars Pub Crawl event on May 21. It’s a chance to support local establishments and raise funds for the Otsego Lions Club. For more information, visit the Otsego Lions Facebook page.
“That was a rousing success last year,” Nelson said. “We had 156 people register last year and we expect even more this year.”
