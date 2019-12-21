by Jim Boyle
Editor
Just weeks before Christmas two Otsego families find themselves displaced from their homes after fires broke out 11 days apart from one another.
The first happened in the 14000 block of 87th Street on Dec. 5, and the second in the 14000 block of 78th Street on Dec. 16. Both fires started in attached garages and spread to the homes, leaving them uninhabitable. Everyone who was home when the fires broke out got out safely and there were no reported injuries. But the worlds of these two Otsego families have been turned upside down.
“Unfortunately, another tragedy for a family during the holidays,” Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson said on Dec. 18. “Although there is never a good time for a fire, it’s always more difficult during the holiday season when your home provides comfort and a place for making family memories. My heart goes out to both families in Otsego who lost their homes this month.”
The Red Cross was called on to help put each of the families up as they begin the process of pulling their lives back together.
In at least one of the cases, a GoFundMe page has been established by a co-worker for her friend, her friend’s husband and the couple’s 2-1/2-year-old child who were displaced by the Dec. 5 fire. A post on the fundraising webpage reads: “My dear friend and coworker Jamie and her family just lost their house to a fire today. They have lost everything, right before the holidays. They have a 2.5 year old little girl and they are in much need of anything you can offer.” The site is at https://cutt.ly/JrwxD5O.
The Elk River Fire Department and other agencies handed out information from the Red Cross to the homeowner on what the nonprofit organization can provide as well as suggestions for moving forward. Dickinson said these business cards of sorts are given out to homeowners with an “After the Fire” book that the department has with pertinent information that will help answer questions.
“I usually request the Red Cross to be (contacted) early because it can take a few hours for them to respond — also because the homeowner might not want any help at first but then they realize later that they will need help,” Dickinson said.
The most recent house fire was called in at 8:47 a.m. Dec. 16. Elk River Fire responded to 14136 87th St. NE in Otsego for a structure fire. The first crews on the scene reported a fully involved structure fire and requested mutual aid from Albertville Fire.
All occupants were out of the residence and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
One of the homeowners was wearing her pajamas and wearing gloves for socks while she watched from the street as fire crews battled the blaze. She expressed concern about a pet. A Wright County Sheriff’s deputy helped her to a warm, running vehicle and explained that Red Cross would be calling. She told the deputy her kids were at school.
Mutual aid partners lined the street, including Albertville Fire Department, Rogers Fire, Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and Elk River Ambulance. Albertville and Rogers fire departments responded through an automatic aid agreement put into place this year, Dickinson added.
The house was a total loss. The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“It was another fire in Otsego that did not have hydrants, which made it tactically more challenging,” Dickinson said.
The first fire played out similarly just 11 days earlier. The call came in at 11:44 a.m. Dec. 5. Elk River Fire responded to the 14000 block of 78th Street NE in Otsego for a structure fire. First crews on scene reported a fully involved structure fire and requested mutual aid from Albertville, Dayton, and Rogers. All occupants were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported. The deputy state fire marshal was called in to assist with the fire investigation; the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Erica M. Vigneau, who set up the GoFundMe account for her friend and co-worker, also took up a collection at a holiday party for the company they work for at its home base in Rhode Island. She said her heart broke when she learned of the second fire.
“I think it’s important to keep that in mind when you’re at home opening up presents on Christmas,” she said. “Not everybody is able to do that.”
