Otsego hosting cleanup day May 22

The city of Otsego is taking registrations for a 2021 Clean-up Day taking place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 22, at Otsego City Hall, 13400 90th St. NE.
Pre-registration is required. Visit the city’s online registration website at otsego-recdesk.com.
Items taken for a fee include appliances (microwaves, stove, refrigerators, etc.), electronics and computers, televisions and monitors, light bulbs, tires from passenger vehicles and light trucks as well as semi-trucks and tractors, furniture (tables, chairs, dressers), mixed junk, and mattresses, box springs and couches.
Items taken for free include used motor oil, filters and anti-freeze, batteries (household, AAA-D, 9V, etc.), holiday and Christmas lights and handheld electronics.
Items not taken include curbside recyclables, construction and demolition debris, pesticides, herbicides and insecticides, paints, solvents, hazardous or medical waste.
COVID-19 safety measures will include residents must unload their own items to limit contact between themselves, city staff and event volunteers. Masks must be worn at all times on site.
