Elk River Fire was called to a structure fire at 10:43 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at 8729 Needham Ave. NE in Otsego.
A neighbor spotted the fire in the detached garage from across the street and called 911, according to Ralph Adamson, who owns the home with his wife, Shirley.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Department responded first and then the Elk River Fire Department came next to find the garage fully involved, according to Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wandersee.
Thankfully, none of the flames could reach the residence or a shed out back. The contents of the garage and the garage, however, were a total loss.
Ralph and Shirley were inside the home until they heard a ruckus outside. Ralph applied water from a garden hose until a sheriff’s deputy told him he had to back away from the blaze.
“Everything’s gone,” the 87-year-old Ralph Adamson told the Star News on May 24 before listing off a litany of the tools, machines and comforts of home he had packed in the garage over the years for hobbies like woodworking and to do work on jobs around the house. No cars were in the garage when the fire broke out, but a John Deere tractor was stripped of its signature green and yellow colors and tires on it melted away.
Wandersee said Rogers and St. Michael fire departments assisted the Elk River department in putting out the fire. It took at least three truckloads of water to extinguish the blaze; this neighborhood doesn’t have fire hydrants.
Otsego contracts with three cities for fire service, and they have a spot picked out for the home of a future fire station someday. Ironically, Otsego City Council members heard a presentation on the options the city has moving forward.
The cause of Sunday’s fire remains under investigation, Wandersee said.
