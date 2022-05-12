The former Holiday Inn Minneapolis NW located in Otsego is now the Wyndham Garden Hotel Minneapolis NW. The ownership group, Elk Inn Partners, LP which has owned the hotel since 2008 along with LHR Hospitality Management, which manages the property, are currently undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation and repositioning under a new franchise agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Wildwood Water Park, a 30,000-square-foot indoor waterpark which has been a year-around amenity for hundreds of thousands of guests for nearly two decades, will also be updated and renovated. The hotel, waterpark, restaurant, and meeting space will be open during the renovation that will happen one floor at a time to minimize impact to hotel and local guests.
Doug Karle, member of the ownership and manager with LHR Hospitality, commented, “Having such a unique hospitality asset in the northwest suburbs, that has served a clientele from business travelers, leisure water park guests, meetings, weddings, family reunions, and sports groups along with an array of other market segments, has been a hoteliers' treat over the past 14 years. We are excited about our repositioning in the marketplace and the top-to-bottom renovations that will take place over the next several months. The modern updates that focus on guests’ comfort and lifestyle attributes will be a great addition to this asset and the community.”
Doug Rohde, member of the ownership and manager with LHR Hospitality, stated, “The growth that we have watched happen in this suburban area of the Twin Cities over the past 14 years has been wonderful to see and will continue to grow our business here at the Wyndham Garden Hotel."
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the largest hotel company worldwide with more than 8,900 properties in 95 countries. With 135 Wyndham Garden Hotels in North America and growing, this property's conversion is the first Wyndham Garden Hotel in Minnesota.
