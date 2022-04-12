by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
The Albertville, and Elk River and Rogers fire chiefs presented their 2021 annual reports at the Otsego City Council meetings over the course of the past three meetings on Feb. 28, March 14 and March 28.
Otsego is served by the Albertville, Elk River and Rogers fire departments.
Albertville
In 2021, the Albertville Fire Department received 569 calls for services — an increase of almost 107% since 2011, Albertville Fire Chief Eric Bullen said during his presentation on Feb. 28.
Of those calls, 324 calls were for Albertville and 204 calls, about 36%, were for Otsego. Bullen said calls on border roads are listed as Albertville, so there might be “15 to 20” calls that could have been in Otsego as well.
The majority of calls overall were for rescue and emergency medical care at more than 56% of calls. “Good intent calls” were almost 22%, false alarm calls were almost 10% and fires were almost 7%. The majority of calls for Otsego were medical as well.
COVID-19 was less of a factor in calls in 2021 compared to 2020, Bullen said. COVID-19 was suspected in eight calls, confirmed in 15 calls and not a factor in 546.
In total, members of the fire department attended an average of 205 hours of call time per member, as well as 69 hours of training and 28 hours of community or volunteer hours.
Bullen said the 2021 department accomplishments include officer promotions, two classes of reserve firefighters, Allina medical call response guideline reviews, bylaw updates and more.
Elk River
In 2021, the Elk River Fire Department responded to 577 total incidents, Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson said at the March 14 Otsego City Council meeting. Of those, 160 were for alarms, 131 for fires, 93 for vehicle accidents, 88 for false alarms, 64 for hazardous materials, 33 for medical and eight for agency assists.
In 2021, there were 110 calls to Otsego — 29 were for alarms, 27 for fires, 23 for false alarms, 15 for vehicle accidents, eight for hazardous materials, six for medical and two for agency assists.
Dickinson said the fire department responded to an increased number of calls for alarms and for accidents, which he said was likely due to road construction.
Structure fires increased, as did vehicle, wild land and cooking fires, Dickinson said.
The Elk River Fire Department remodel of station No. 2 is almost complete, as is the new construction of station No. 3 off of Twin Lakes Parkway and Cleveland.
Station No. 3 will be finished April 18, and with its completion, approval for paid on-call firefighters went from 45 to 60. Dickinson said heavy recruiting in the last year allowed the department to get to 51 and that likely another year of “hard recruiting” will get to that 60 goal.
Rogers
Rogers received 692 calls, up 22% from 22 and the highest the department has had, Rogers Fire Chief Brad Feist said during a presentation to Otsego City Council at the March 28 meeting.
Of those calls, 47% were emergency medical, 19% were false alarms and false calls, 10% were fires, 9% were rescues, 7% were hazardous conditions (no fire), 4% were good intent calls, 2% were service calls and 1% was overpressure, rupture, explosion, overheat (no fire).
The majority of the calls, or 527, went to Rogers while 81 went to Corcoran, 59 to Otsego, 16 to mutual aid, and 9 to LSU. For the Otsego calls, almost 63% were for emergency medical services, almost 17% for fire, almost 7% for hazardous condition (no fire), about 5% for false alarm and false calls and good intent calls each and about 3% for rescues.
Additionally in 2021, the Rogers Fire Department designed and built Engine 21, with delivery scheduled for March 2022 and purchased land for a new station. The department also made improvements to the fire prevention program, increased plan review and inspections of commercial and residential properties, conducted in-person training (albeit with smaller groups to limit COVID exposure), developed new strategies to recruit and retain paid on-call firefighters and underwent training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.