After losing home to a fire in December, Saarela family waits to be reunited with dog
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
An Otsego family that lost their home to a fire in December is hoping their dog will find her way home soon.
Rosie, a shepherd-husky mix, went missing in Brooklyn Park on Dec. 23. But she was seen last month in Dayton and those looking for her hope she is following the Mississippi River and heading home to Otsego.
“That’s our prayer,” said Catrina Saarela.
Rosie belongs to Martina Saarela. Martina and her parents, Matt and Catrina, and her siblings, Matt Jr. and Jazmyn, lost their home in Otsego to a fire on Dec. 16. They took Rosie and their other dog, Bella, to a relative’s home in Brooklyn Park, but both dogs got out of the backyard on Dec. 23. They got Bella back, but despite numerous sightings, Rosie remains missing.
Catrina said Martina’s cat died in the fire (as did Matt Jr.’s snake), and it would mean the world to her if her dog came home.
“It would just be like a good happily ever after if we could get Rosie back,” Catrina said.
Those looking for Rosie aren’t giving up hope either.
“Dogs are very resilient. They find things to eat and they find places to stay,” said Carolyn Kne of The Retrievers, a group of volunteers dedicated to reuniting lost dogs with their owners.
Kne, of Oak Grove, is managing Rosie’s case for The Retrievers.
She said there were numerous sightings of the dog in Brooklyn Park and many people were aware of her story.
At one point, The Retrievers set up a feeding station and a trail camera in Brooklyn Park and Rosie was seen on the trail camera. The Retrievers then set up a live trap and monitored it for about two weeks, but Rosie never returned.
The last sighting of Rosie in Brooklyn Park was Feb. 10, according to Robyn Jacobson, who has taken an active role in finding Rosie. Then there was nothing until a woman reported that her sister had seen a dog like Rosie near the river in Dayton on March 20. Rosie is grayish with a distinctive black tail. The woman who saw the dog in Dayton was able to confirm that it was Rosie when she saw a photo of her, Kne said.
Both Jacobson and Kne said Rosie has been staying close to the Mississippi River. They hope people will keep an eye out for her and report any sightings.
“She was in Brooklyn Park for a long time, so everybody knew about her,” Kne said. “It’s possible that she is heading upriver and people just don’t know who she is so they don’t know who to call. That’s what we’re hoping.”
She said Rosie is in survival mode and very scared now and won’t come to anyone. If anyone sees her, Kne said don’t try to call, chase or catch the dog. Take note of where Rosie is and what direction she is headed and if she is limping or showing any signs of injury. Take a photo if possible. As soon as possible call Kne at 952-220-2763 or, if you do not get a response from her, call Jacobson at 612-308-2660.
“We want a happy ending to this and we want it soon,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson became involved in the drive to find Rosie after spotting the dog near her home in Brooklyn Park on Jan. 6. She has been raising awareness by putting out signs and posting updates on social media. She created a Facebook page for the dog called BP Rosie and also helped set up a GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/Help-Rosies-Family) for the Saarela family, who lost virtually everything in the fire.
Jacobson said she felt a tugging in her heart and couldn’t ignore it.
“God just crossed our paths,” she said of her and the Saarela family.
To see a video of Rosie, go to https://ring.com/share/6790209412272195637.
