Five options were presented to Otsego City Council on May 23 ranging from status quo to creating a new fire department
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
City staff presented options for the future of emergency services in Otsego during a work session on May 23.
Five options were presented to the council in November 2021, including keeping the current contract model, having a professional service agreement or joint powers agreement, creating a tax district, or creating a new department for the city. At that discussion, council directed staff to look into exploring a professional service agreement or joint powers agreement, and creating a new department.
Since then, staff have been researching the options and meeting with fire chiefs and city administrators. According to the presentation shared with the council, these discussions included fire chiefs and administrators understanding:
— The evaluation need and process.
— A partnership making sense if it is mutually beneficial.
— That city council should play a role moving forward.
— That any partnerships should be set up for a long-term relationship.
— That there would be challenges to department development and operations.
— That partners would need to be in the development phase from the beginning.
— That additional staff might be necessary.
The work session on Monday was to discuss these options with the council, but no decision has been made or next steps decided – the presentation was more informational, Otsego City Administrator Adam Flaherty said.
“They weren’t in decision-making mode on Monday,” he said. “It was more of an update on the conversations we’ve had with the other cities over the past couple of months.”
Flaherty said the council primarily focused on the potential to have an agreement for services with another city for emergency services. The city of Otsego is currently serviced by the Albertville, Elk River and Rogers fire departments. If Otsego were to establish an agreement for services for emergency response with another city, Flaherty said it might not look all that different from the services currently, but the city might have more control.
“The idea is that the city might gain a little more control over what the service looks like in our community by requesting that specific purpose,” he said. “Right now, we’re getting those services but maybe not necessarily on our terms, or we don’t have a say in the budgeting process.”
Flaherty said the council didn’t discuss Otsego creating its own fire department at the work session.
“That’s always an option if something else doesn’t end up aligning with the stars, … but right now we’re trying to evaluate and pursue all options and educate the council on them, educating on the paths they could go to help guide a future decision,” he said.
Flaherty said there will likely be another work session to discuss emergency services and best options for moving forward.
