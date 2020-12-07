In a continuing effort to provide the safest and healthiest environment possible for patients, Otsego Dental has purchased a Surgically Clean Air unit — one of the world’s most advanced standalone medical-grade air purifiers.
The Surgically Clean Air unit contains a six-stage filtration system that includes a HEPA-Rx filter that captures 99.998% of all particles down to 0.1 microns and utilizes UV-C germicidal light to destroy airborne viruses and bacteria.
“We are utilizing the technologies of Surgically Clean Air to clean, purify, and re-energize every cubic foot of air within our dental practice,” said Dr. Paul Sheils. “We want every patient to feel completely comfortable and completely safe when they come to Otsego Dental, and adding this unit to provide us with clean air gives everyone, patients and staff alike, more reason to feel safe.”
Surgically Clean Air units are being used by numerous medical professionals and over 14 professional sports teams to provide the cleanest and safest environment.
Otsego Dental was closed for several months, adhering to the state of Minnesota’s Stay Safe Order, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Upon reopening in the summer, Otsego Dental has been very busy, with a new set of protocols to maximize safety for patients and staff, including:
•Communicating with patients before an appointment to ask some screening questions.
•Patients have to wear a mask inside the building; Otsego Dental provides hand sanitizer once inside.
•The reception area no longer has magazines, newspapers, and toys as these are difficult to clean.
•Asking some patients to relax in their car until their appointment time to aid in social distancing.
Otsego Dental specializes in family dentistry, dental implants, sedation dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and rejuvenation dentistry. For more information contact Otsego Dental at 763-251-9024 or go to otsegodental.com.
