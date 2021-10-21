An Elk River man died Oct. 15 when the truck he was driving left Highway 101 and struck a bridge wall in Otsego.
Dennis Kerssen, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Kerssen was traveling south on Highway 101, approaching Wright County Road 36, in a 1999 Chevrolet GMT-400 truck when the crash occurred. It was reported at 11:39 a.m.
