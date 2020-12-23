by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Otsego City Council approved a $6,611,457 general fund budget for 2021, an increase of $298,785 or 4.73% over the 2020 budget, at its Dec. 14 meeting.
It also approved a property tax levy of $7,828,425 for its general fund, capital fund reserves and debt service repayments and tax abatements.
The city’s net tax capacity increased to a total of $22,620,843, a 10.36% increase from 2020.
The city’s tax rate is 34.607, a decrease of 1.4%.
If not for increased valuations, residents would realize a decrease in their city portion of taxes.
Jacob Denman, an Otsego man who ran for mayor, commended the Otsego City Council for holding the line but expressed frustration with the rising property values and tax increases in general that have hiked his property taxes from less than $2,000 to now more than $4,000 since moving to Otsego.
“My valuation has gone up $65,000 and I haven’t done anything to the house,” he said.
Council Member Tom Darkenwald said Otsego has been very consistent in keeping property taxes in check. He urged residents to pay close attention to how Wright County and the Elk River Area School District impacts residents’ taxes.
Denman didn’t disagree with Darkenwald.
Council Member Jason Warehime encouraged people to watch their valuations and not be afraid to challenge them. He said residents should go to their county board of equalization meetings, but not empty-handed.
“Come in with documents,” he said. “Get a real appraisal on your house. Compare that to market value. That’s where you’re going to have a chance.”
The Wright County assessor sets the valuations. Residential values have increased 4.74% on average for 2020 assessments payable in 2021, City Administrator Adam Flaherty reported. Commercial and industrial valuations have increased 5.46% on average over the previous year’s valuations. Agricultural land actually saw a decrease of 0.14%.
New construction is helping Otsego residents increase its tax capacity. There have been 600 new housing units added in 2018 and 2019 that are bringing in property taxes. Rivers Edge Apartments along Wright County Road 42 and Highway 101 also came online, Flaherty said.
These are factors in a $2,162,225 increase in tax capacity. Future commercial and industrial taxpayers include Coborn’s, Little Explorers Child Care, Edina Realty, Michaels and Bury Companies, Flaherty added.
The hope is to continue to increase the level of commercial and industrial development, as residential makes up 79% of the property taxes.
“That’s a number we have tried to bring down,” Flaherty said.
The falling tax rate helps. For example, the tax increase for the homeowner of a house valued at $247,859 in 2019 who has an increased value of $258,455 is realizing a 4.28% increase in their valuation. Their city tax will have gone from $818 in 2020 to $846 in 2021, an increase of 3.49%.
General fund budget
Half of the increase in the general fund budget will come from property taxes, and another significant portion will come from licenses and permits as the city is projected to have continued residential growth and new commercial and industrial projects.
Notable increases include $25,000 for a part-time finance assistant, $15,000 for a community survey, and $25,000 for city hall building improvements. The city’s contract with the Wright County Assessor’s Office also increased $12,000.
The city’s public safety budget increased $105,000 to $2,714,553. The 2020 budget was $2,609,518, which mostly covers the law enforcement contract it has with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and fire and emergency response contracts it has with Albertville and Elk River.
The public works budget increased $79,353 from $1,350,556 to $1,429,909 for street maintenance, plowing, city engineering, street lights and fleet maintenance.
The city’s culture and recreation budget increased $31,627 from $764,789 to $796,416 for park maintenance, the recreation department, and the heritage preservation commission. Playground and court maintenance added $8,000 to the budget and ball field dragging equipment added another $5,300.
The city’s economic development budget increased $4,250 to $129,710. The increase was added for planning services.
