Otsego city staff rings in new year with two new staff at first meeting in 2020

City Clerk Tami Loff swears in Deputy Clerk Bethany Benting at the Jan. 13 City Council meeting.

 Photo by Beth Balmanno

by Beth Balmanno

Contributing Writer

Otsego City Council officially welcomed David Kendall, the new city attorney, at the Jan. 13 council meeting.

It also swore in Bethany Benting, the city’s new deputy clerk.

Kendall replaces Andrew MacArthur, who retired at the end of December as Otsego city attorney. The deputy city clerk position is a new position that the council approved in 2019.

Business at the Jan. 13 meeting also included authorizing a change order for work related to the 85th Street and Maciver Avenue improvement project. The change order resulted in additional payments totaling $98,782.83 to RL Larson Excavating and were primarily related to unsuitable soil that needed to be removed and replaced by common borrow, a suitable fill material. Costs for the additional common borrow were $6.60 a cubic yard, which City Engineer Ron Wagner noted was far below MnDOT’s average unit price of $20 per cubic yard.

The council also voted to authorize the advertisement to bid for the East Water Treatment Facility Solids Phase 1 Project. Bid advertisement for the estimated $16 million project was to commence Jan. 16, with bid opening Feb. 13 and bid presentation to council scheduled for Feb. 24. The project is slated for a July 2021 final completion.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. at Otsego Prairie Center.

Tags

Load comments