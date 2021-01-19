Financial planning
The Otsego City Council has been planning towards 2021 for months now and just recently wrapped up by approving a number of operating budgets, setting the property tax levy and updating its ten-year Capital Improvement Plan. The approved tax levy included a reduction in the City’s tax rate, so taxpayers will only see the City portion of their property tax increase to the extent of any property value increase. One of the interesting additions to the budget for 2021 will have the City conducting a community survey, the responses to which will help gauge resident satisfaction and to obtain resident preferences to help guide future decisions. The approved budget looks to build upon the service levels expected from our residents and businesses. The City’s continued focus on financial planning has earned an AA+ credit rating from Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings, which is the second highest rating a city can receive.
Capital projects
As part of Otsego’s strategic vision to responsibly be prepared for growth, the City continues to focus planning efforts on infrastructure improvements and financing of them. The City provides project updates in the quarterly newsletter, through social media, and on the City website.
During 2021, the City will be constructing a fourth water tower, which will be located near CSAH 38 and Mcallister Avenue, identified by the City’s Water Master Plan to meet current and future service needs. Improvements at the City’s East Sewer Treatment Facility started in 2020 will be completed in 2021 to provide for improved handling and treatment of biosolids material.
In 2021, the City and Wright County will collaborate on Phase 2 of the CSAH 39 reconstruction project. This second phase will include the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Odean Avenue, the expansion to four lanes between Odean Avenue and Page Avenue, and the installation of pedestrian walking trails along the south side of CSAH 39. Upon completion of the roadway and trail construction, the City will also be installing landscaping improvements at each of the roundabouts and in certain roadway medians.
Technology
The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly stressed the importance of technology and being able to provide alternative methods for conducting City business including submission of documents, forms of payment, community engagement and attendance at City events. Due to the allocation of CARES Act Funding, the City will be offering a few new tools in this regard for residents and businesses in 2021.
The first improvement is the installation of video cameras and microphones in the City Council Chambers. These new tools will allow the City to better capture the meetings, share the information, and engage the community in electronic City Council meetings. The second improvement will be the ability for residents and businesses to submit building permit applications and supporting materials via electronic means, also with the ability to pay for and receive your permit electronically without having to make a trip to City Hall. These improvements are currently in process of being installed and implemented; however, the goal is to have them available to the community as soon as possible.
These improvements are being funded by entirely monies allocated to the City through the Federal CARES Act to aid local government in response to the COVID pandemic.
Growth and development
According to the latest population estimates from the Minnesota State Demographer, Otsego’s population is 18,130, which represents a 33 percent increase since the 2010 Census. The City is anxiously awaiting the results of the 2020 Census, which may have its own local impacts, including new congressional district boundaries, new county commissioner district boundaries, voting precincts and polling locations.
Residential development continues to be the primary driver of growth as we enter 2021, with new single family home construction permits totaling 403 during 2020. In addition, the City permitted for construction 170 units of market rate apartments, which aligns with the City’s Strategic Plan of having diverse housing options. The apartments are currently under construction near Target and Coborn’s, and will help will spur additional development of retail, restaurant and service businesses within the City’s primary commercial area.
Industrial development activity continues to be attracted to the City, with available land, competitive taxes and access to infrastructure being areas of strength. One project currently under development is Michels Corporation, located at the intersection of Kadler Avenue and 73rd Street, which includes the construction of office space, warehouse space, shop space and outdoor storage. Another project recently approved by the City is for GCC of America, who will be constructing a regional cement transfer facility along the railroad south of Interstate 94 and west of CSAH 19.
The City will continue to focus efforts on expanding commercial and industrial developments, as they provide employment opportunities, provide service options to the community and diversify the City’s tax base with anticipated continued strong residential construction.
Parks and Recreation
In collaboration with Guardian Angels Riverview Landing, a pedestrian bridge and Mississippi River overlook amenities will be installed at Carrick’s Landing Park during 2021. Following the City’s Park and Recreation Master Plan, a number of park improvements will begin the planning stages in the coming year, including park and trail wayfinding signage, river accessibility improvements, pedestrian trail construction, pedestrian trail rehabilitation, and athletic field improvements.
The Parks and Recreation Department includes a program guide in each quarterly newsletter. Staff has continually been working to provide safe and innovative recreational opportunities and community events during the pandemic, so please stay tuned to the program guide, website, or social media to learn about the latest offerings.
In closing
On behalf of the City Council and City Staff, I would like to thank the two outgoing City Councilmembers, Jason Warehime, who served two terms, and Corey Tanner, who served one term. Each of them has played an important role in guiding the City of Otsego during their respective terms. The City Council will be joined by Brittany Moores and Jeffrey Dahl, as well as continuing to be led by Mayor Jessica Stockamp, all of whom were elected this past November.
Any resident interested in becoming involved in their community may consider applying for appointment to one of the City’s four advisory committees. More information is available on the City website.
The City is thankful for all of the great working relationships with Wright County, the three School Districts serving Otsego families and our neighboring Cities and we look forward to exploring new partnership opportunities to continually better our communities.
Looking for ways to connect with the City? Be sure to check out the City website, the quarterly Otsego View newsletter, Facebook, Twitter, and the City of Otsego mobile app. Everyone at the City is looking forward to another busy year! — Otsego City Administrator Adam Flaherty
