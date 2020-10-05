Otsego City Council: Rayman James

Rayman James
Age: No answer given
Address: 8767 Odean Avenue Northeast
Family: Single
Education: No answer given
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
I grew up on a dairy farm in central MN, I worked construction for many years as well, I have been self employed and run my own businesses for most of my adult life! What qualifies me is the same thing that qualifies anyone to run for office, I am a citizen and I have a real desire to make a change and help my city!
2. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
Public accomplishments would be in my music career being in a band and on tour, then to start a music festival and watch it grow from a show in my back yard to having bands fly from around the world to play to adding a second festival location in LA California
3. What prompted you to run for Otsego City Council?
Being angry, I won’t hold back, I saw some things being done and didn’t agree with how the city was being run. I am very angry and no one will fight harder than when they are angry!
4. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
Rewrite the entire city municipal codes, go through them one by one until they actually make sense so the home owners actually have some rights back again! 2. Bring in more commercial properties and businesses! 3. Back the sheriffs department and work with them to make sure that they have what they need to continue to do a fantastic job keeping crime out of Otsego.
5. What decision of the Otsego City Council have you liked most and why? What decision of the Otsego City Council have you liked least and why?
Has city council actually made a real decision on their own? No! They haven’t had the chance there is an outside firm that runs the city and council just agrees. That will change if I am elected.
6. How would you rate the level of collaboration and partnership with the Elk River Area School District and or Wright County? What do you see as opportunities for increased collaboration between either of the two or both?
I don’t see or I am not currently aware of any issues in relations with ER schools or Wright county. Perhaps once elected I will gain more insight.
7. What experience do you have working with large budgets? What would be your approach to budgeting for the city? What city services would you consider reducing to balance a budget or cover new expenditures deemed necessary or important?
Well before I can say reduce this or cut this I have to really get a look and see where everything is being spent. I am fiscally conservative and don’t believe you should spend more money than you have.
8. What do you see as the most significant changes to Otsego in the last 10 years, and what do you hope could be said about Otsego in another 10 years?
Most significant change is there are more residents very few businesses and less property rights!
