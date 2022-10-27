by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Wrong location, but consider another site in Otsego.
That was essentially the message some members of the Otsego City Council gave to a developer hoping to build a five-story apartment building near Parrish Avenue and 94th Street on the Richard Lefebvre property.
The Otsego City Council voted unanimously Monday, Oct. 24, to not support a concept plan for development of the apartment building as the first phase of a mixed-use development. The plan was put forth by Norhart in Forest Lake.
“I’ll tell you I have some issues with this,” Mayor Jessica Stockamp said of the proposal during Monday’s meeting.
Otsego already has 400 apartment units built in the last four years and they are all located in the northeastern part of the city, she said.
The mayor also expressed concern about traffic as well as for the adjacent property owners. Single-family homes are located across Parrish Avenue from the proposed apartment site.
“I don’t support this going in that location,” Stockamp told the developer. “I think there’s multiple issues with it. I just don’t feel it’s a good fit. This has nothing to do with your company. You’ve put a great presentation together. But Otsego is a very large parcel of property ... and I think there’s a better location that it could go.”
Council Member Tina Goede agreed with the mayor and said she doesn’t want another apartment building near the Mississippi River.
“I would hope that you would take a look elsewhere in Otsego to put this apartment complex maybe over on the west side,” she told the developer.
Council Member Tom Darkenwald said he loves the concept, but questioned the timing and location. He, too, said he would like to see it on the other end of Otsego.
The council voted specifically to not support the planned unit development concept plan based on a finding that the request is inconsistent with the Otsego Comprehensive Plan and recommendations of the city’s Multiple Family Housing Study.
The developer had proposed a 254-unit, five-story apartment building on a site south of an extension of 94th Street east of Parrish Avenue and west of an extension of Quaday Avenue as the first phase of a mixed-used development on 34 acres of land between Highway 101 and Parrish Avenue, north of County Road 39. After input from the Otsego Planning Commission, the developer offered a second alternative, tweaking the plans and shifting the apartment building location to east of Quaday Avenue.
The proposal laid out a number of amenities that would be part of the apartment complex, including a community room, a coffee station, a fitness and yoga center, a dog run, a pet washing station, a movie room, an outdoor lounge and pool area, an indoor kid play area and an outdoor playground.
Units would have features such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers.
“We build and manage awesome apartments, and we truly do obsess over the resident experience,” said Marybeth Wise, representing Norhart. “We build places where we’d want to live.”
According to city documents, comments on the planned unit development concept plan are intended to advise the developer as to whether the city has sufficient interest in the development to warrant the developer’s investment in time and expenses to submit PUD development stage plan and other applications that would be needed to proceed.
