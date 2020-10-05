Brittany Moores
Age: 36
Address: 12589 96th Street NE, Otsego
Family: Donald Moores, MacKenzie Rick-Moores, Marla Moores, McCoy Moores
Education: Associates Degree in Science- Registered Nurse
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
I have been married for 7 years. We have 2 children together and I have a 17-year-old Stepdaughter. Our children attend school in the ISD 728 district. We decided to move to Otsego in 2016. I volunteer at Otsego Elementary and help coach youth soccer.
I am a Registered Nurse. I worked for Fairview Hospitals and Fairview clinics. I loved helping and caring for patients and their families. Four years ago, my husband and I decided it would be best if I stayed home with them. I am an advocate for my children . I was also an advocate for my patients while I was practicing nursing. I will be an advocate for the residents of Otsego if elected.
2. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
I was able to work my way through Nursing School with zero help. I graduated and received a position a Fairview Southdale Hospital.
3. What prompted you to run for Otsego City Council?
I wanted to run for Otsego City Council because I truly love living in Otsego. I am proud to say I live here. I am excited to have a Fire Department, a middle school, and one day a high school. I want to know how the residents of Otsego feel. Where can we do better, how can we do better, and do we have all the appropriate resources to build a strong community?
4. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
Education for our students, Public Safety for the citizens of Otsego, and identify need for community development
5. What decision of the Otsego City Council have you liked most and why? What decision of the Otsego City Council have you liked least and why?
The decision that I have liked most from the Otsego City Council is the development of a Fire Station. What I have liked least would be the decision to have a Treatment Facility. This raises safety concerns and we do not have a local police department.
6. How would you rate the level of collaboration and partnership with the Elk River Area School District and or Wright County? What do you see as opportunities for increased collaboration between either of the two or both?
I feel the focus and collaboration should be on transparent infrastructure and communication, this seems to be lacking. We should be proactive with what ISD 728’s plans are for the growth of Otsego. At some point is a rebalancing plan going to need to be considered. Lastly, the COVID-19 impacts and need for space... we have this but it will need to be maintained and made a priority as the city expands.
7. What experience do you have working with large budgets? What would be your approach to budgeting for the city? What city services would you consider reducing to balance a budget or cover new expenditures deemed necessary or important?
Understanding all city services are essential and cutting some services to boost others have unintended consequences. The decision on what and where to cut needs to be evaluated at the time of the shortfall. Public works, health, and safety services necessary to ensure that the quality of life remains, such that citizens want to remain in the city. I would poll the citizens of Otsego for their input and of course understand and rely on the expertise of city staff.
8. What do you see as the most significant changes to Otsego in the last 10 years, and what do you hope could be said about Otsego in another 10 years?
I see two of the most significant changes being the significant population expansion as well as businesses in the area. My hope for Otsego is that we have appropriate resources for our residents and that we are able to provide offerings and support to the growing community.
