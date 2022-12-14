The Otsego City Council has adopted the 2023 budget and set the property tax levy, in action Monday, Dec. 12.
The city’s total levy for 2023 is $9,330,023.
For a home with a median appraised value of $290,081 in 2022, rising 13% to $328,710 in 2023, property taxes for city services are projected to drop an estimated 2% — or from $964 in 2022 to $944 in 2023. (That’s property taxes for the city of Otsego only and does not include taxes for Wright County and the school district.)
Otsego’s tax base is growing, with new construction and rising market values. Compared to a year ago, residential property values in Otsego are up 19%, commercial and industrial market values have risen 16% and agricultural values are up 4%.
The most recent information available from Wright County shows that Otsego’s net tax capacity increased 28% over a year earlier, to a total of $31,737,524, according to city documents. The city’s estimated tax rate is down 15% over the previous year.
“In the end, this means that any increase in the city’s portion of property taxes is driven by those respective properties’ increase in market value,” according to a memo from City Administrator/Finance Director Adam Flaherty to the City Council.
The City Council and staff began the budget process in May and held 10 special meetings prior to adopting the 2023 budget.
The city’s general fund budget is balanced, with expenditures totaling $7,976,649, up 8.56% over 2022.
The general fund serves as the primary operating fund of the city, Flaherty said. It includes such things as public safety, public works, general government, parks and recreation and economic development.
New positions in the 2023 budget include an emergency services director, park maintenance I position, mechanic and utility operator. Additionally, the city has increased the number of contracted hours with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office from 48 to 50 per day. The sheriff’s office provides all law enforcement services in Otsego.
The City Council also adopted a 2023-2032 Capital Improvement Plan on Monday.
The City Council held a public hearing prior to adopting the budget, tax levy and Capital Improvement Plan. No one from the public spoke.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.