by Jim Boyle
Editor
An Otsego man who sought to run for City Council in Otsego and keep his address private while he did so has accused the city clerk of giving him incorrect information and denying him the ability to run for office.
Joel Cornell alleges the situation began innocently enough when he met with Tami Loff, the clerk, and asked whether or not to mark his address as private on his affidavit.
He showed up at the Oct. 12 Otsego City Council meeting to explain where he thinks things went wrong and to make sure a hand-delivered letter from his attorney, Michael J. Mergus, was entered into the record.
He told the council he had wished to keep his family separate from the election, and he would make his name public if he was elected.
The letter from his attorney states he asked Loff if he could keep his address private and then make it public if he was elected. Loff responded that he could do so.
“That instruction was not only wrong, but so wrong that any city clerk must know that the advice was wrong,” he states. “Specifically, there is state election law that not only discusses the requirement for an affidavit of candidacy, but also directly addresses what must be done if a candidate desires to keep his or her address private.”
He provided the state statute to the council, which states: “If the candidate requests that the candidate’s address of residence be classified as private data, the candidate must list the candidate’s address of residence on a separate form to be attached to the affidavit. The candidate must also certify on the affidavit that a police report has been submitted or an order for protection has been issued in regard to the safety of the candidate or the candidate’s family, or that the candidate’s address is otherwise private pursuant to Minnesota law.”
City Administrator Adam Flaherty told the Star News there is no evidence or proof that a city official did any of that.
Cornell learned he was not eligible to check that box and therefore he was not eligible to run for council when he reached out to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.
He backed out of a candidates forum hosted by the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, and discontinued any campaign efforts.
His name is still on the ballot, though.
During his conversation with the state, he was also informed more than one phone call had been made to find out if this was being looked into by the state office.
“Obviously not by me,” Cornell told the council. “I’m not sure who called.”
To his understanding, the only people who were aware he had checked that box were he and Loff.
He also called the Wright County Auditor’s Office. He said he was looking into filing an amended application. He left a message with the auditor and got a message back from the county attorney.
“The first thing he said to me is this must be about the city of Otsego,” Cornell said, adding that he was informed the office had gotten several calls and questions and they were directed to the attorney’s office.
He was told an amended application would have to go through the city’s election official, be approved by that person would then send it to the county for officials there to rule on it. He said he was told the county would send its ruling to the Secretary of the State.
Among the things he heard in his contacts with the county and the state, he told the council, the process would not be fast and if he did run he could face jail time and a fine.
“I was doing this as a service,” Cornell said of his initial plans to run. “I felt I could help the community I lived in.”
He also told the council a Facebook post emerged with comments from Loff about the election and how the city needed people to show up and her preferences for mayor as well her thoughts on incumbents.
“This is the person helping me fill out the paperwork,” Cornell said.
Cornell questioned why this person is in charge of this if they have a bias.
“Is it a fair election for any of the candidates?” he asked. “Who’s making sure the ballots are fairly counted?”
Council members were advised not to comment at the Oct. 12 meeting until the city’s legal counsel and council members had time to review it.
Flaherty said city officials have now read the letter and disagree with the allegations made in the letter from Cornell’s attorney and added there is a lot of speculation.
Cornell’s legal counsel has requested copies of any communications between Council Member Corey Tanner, Mayor Jessica Stockamp and Loff.
Loff has resigned from her position. A job posting for city clerk went up on the city’s website on Oct. 16.
Flaherty would not comment on Loff’s departure, as it’s a personnel matter.
