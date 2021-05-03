The Otsego City Council called three special meetings at Prairie Center at its April 26 regular meeting.

The first will be to discuss seeking qualified consultants to talk about fire protection services with the council and whether there are any grant opportunities to get this done. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. May 10.

Wold Architects and Engineers will discuss development concepts at 5:30 p.m. on May 24 at the second special meeting of the month. The firm presented an update on April 12 to review facility analysis findings.

Finally, a special meeting was set for 5:30 p.m. on June 14 to go over the findings of the city’s annual audit, which has been completed by BerganKDV, which will present the findings of it.

