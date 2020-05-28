Those seeking to open for patio dining can work with city administration on free permits for patio expansions
by Jim Boyle
Editor
As cities around them considered resolutions to challenge Gov. Tim Walz to lift restrictions on businesses, Otsego Mayor Jessica Stockamp and Council Member Tina Geode wondered how Otsego could more directly help their city’s businesses.
“I didn’t see how these statements were addressing how those cities could help businesses adapt and open up,” Stockamp said. “It became apparent that Otsego needed to do what it could do to assist businesses.”
A resolution was developed for consideration at the May 26 meeting, and it called for encouraging residents to patronize local businesses and added some temporary measures to facilitate reopening of businesses or other organizations within the city.
Local restaurant businesses were invited to address the council, and representatives of two restaurants turned out.
Local restaurants can open outdoor dining on June 1, which has raised questions for businesses about how that would work for their individual business and whether they have space suitable to make use of the outdoors.
Restaurant officials were told the Otsego Council wants to work within the ability of what the city can do without altering or contradicting state orders. The city will continue to administer its local ordinances, including zoning of alcohol licensing for businesses, and provide flexibility to businesses so that they can expand outdoor areas.
The resolution gives the city’s administration the ability to expedite reviews and give approvals for expansions at no cost to the businesses.
Peter Peyerl and Katie Franaschouk, of Rockwoods, addressed the council on May 26, as did Dawn and Dion Grover, of Boondox Bar and Grill.
Stockamp reiterated on Wednesday the city wants to work with these businesses as they decide how they will proceed.
“We are very pleased that the city of Otsego has proactively worked to support local restaurants in meaningful ways during the COVID-19 shutdown of their business,” said Debbi Rydberg, the executive director of the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce. “We recognize that while the city itself cannot change the governor’s orders, they are working with both the local businesses and the chamber to listen and respond in big ways that provide relaxed regulations and reduction in costly fees for local restaurants.”
Council members and staff made it clear that the city only has so much control. They warned that any decisions made that run counter to the governor’s orders would need to be explained by the individual business to the Wright County Sheriff’s Department and/or the state if complaints are called in.
The City Council has already adjusted the amount that restaurants that serve alcohol will pay for their liquor license for the coming year by providing them with a credit for the months of March to June and then allowing them 90 days from July 1 to pay the balance.
“I continue to urge any businesses that have creative ideas and need our help to continue to reach out to us,” Stockamp said. “We are all working under different times, and being flexible is what the City Council is committed to doing.”
The Elk River City Council was scheduled to meet on Thursday, May 28, to discuss the Governor’s orders related to outdoor dining for restaurants. Staff will seek council direction on use of public spaces, such as parking lots, streets, parks, parking spaces and sidewalks for extended dining patios.
Staff prepared a 30-page document with information outlining its proposal, guidance from the state and letters from businesses on their thoughts about what could be done.
Rydberg said she hoped Elk River would find similar ways to ease restrictions for the restaurant businesses in these unprecedented times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.