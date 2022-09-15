Funding needed for city's West Wastewater Treatment Facility expansion project
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A stalemate on a state bonding bill at the 2022 Minnesota Legislature is having a ripple effect in Otsego.
The Otsego City Council voted Monday, Sept. 12, to provide for the sale of $26 million in general obligation bonds for temporary financing of the West Wastewater Treatment Facility expansion project after plans for a state loan were delayed due to legislative inaction on the bonding bill.
The city had submitted a loan application to the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority on April 4. But then the 2022 Minnesota Legislature failed to approve a bonding bill, which historically provides funding into the State Revolving Fund or SRF, according to City Administrator and Finance Director Adam Flaherty.
Flaherty wrote in a memo to the City Council, “Without the funding into the SRF, the MPFA is unable to provide loan funding for the (Otsego) project until additional funding would be allocated in a future bonding bill. Given the current political stalemate heading into midterm elections, there is currently no efforts for a special session and that the 2023 Legislative Session becomes the first opportunity for a bonding bill to be approved.”
A bond sale by the city of Otsego then emerged as an option so construction of the wastewater project could begin this fall.
The general obligation temporary sewer revenue bonds would have a 24-month term with the city of Otsego having the option to call the bonds anytime after Nov. 1, 2023, depending on Minnesota Public Facilities Authority funding availability. Long-term financing of the wastewater treatment facility project is expected to come from the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority, said Jessica Green of Northland Securities Inc., a municipal financial advisor in Minneapolis.
“We have no reason to believe that that financing would not come through,” Green told the Otsego City Council during the Sept. 12 meeting.
The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority makes low-interest loans and grants available to finance infrastructure. Since its inception in 1987, it has financed $4.5 billion in public infrastructure projects in communities throughout Minnesota, according to the authority’s website.
Meanwhile, Otsego’s bond sale is set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. The City Council has called a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. that day to consider awarding the bonds.
The West Wastewater Treatment Facility Liquid Phase 1 project is a key component of Otsego’s Wastewater Master Plan, supporting long-term goals to meet growth expectations, according to city documents.
