Otsego awards contract for $13M wastewater treatment facility

by Beth Belmanno
Contributing Writer
Otsego City Council approved a conditional use permit amendment and preliminary and final plats for the East Wastewater Treatment Facility biosolids building project. The project provides for an expansion of the current East Wastewater Treatment Facility to include construction of a new building and is a key component of the city’s Wastewater Treatment Master Plan. The Feb. 24 council meeting also included a unanimous vote to award the multi-million dollar project to Rice Lake Construction Group.
Bids were opened on Feb. 13, with Rice Lake Construction Group’s bid coming in at $13,785,600, just under the engineer’s opinion of cost of $13,807,000. Scott Shaefer, project manager, and Kurt Neidermeier, utility manager for the city of Otsego, presented a summary of the two bids received at the Feb. 24 council meeting.
The 18,000-square-foot building will be located east of Highway 101 and north of County Road 36. The building will allow further processing of liquid waste into a more solid material, which will be disposed of off-site. Administrative space and vehicle storage for the city’s Utility Department will also be included in the square footage. Construction is expected to be substantially complete by May 2021, with final completion expected July 2021.
City Planner Daniel Licht also spoke in regards to the Feb. 18 public hearing held at the city’s Planning Commission meeting. Half a dozen residents primarily from the River Pointe and River Place neighborhoods attended the hearing and asked questions regarding a project timeline and potential noise and odor generation.
City staff were on hand to address these concerns, and Licht said they were confident that the new facility “will overall result in an improvement of operations at the site.”
Neidermeier echoed this sentiment at the council meeting, indicating that both noise and odor would decrease substantially with the new facility.
“Our residents will be very excited for these improvements,” Mayor Jessica Stockamp said.
